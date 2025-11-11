LISTEN LIVE

Talking Patriots statement wins and sportscasters with Bob Socci

He’s the radio voice of YOUR New England Patriots.

Adam 12

Bob Socci is a prince among men. From calling Patriots statement wins to calling in to the Toucher & Hardy show, he does it all.

Those calls come on Monday mornings at 9 throughout the NFL season on the Toucher & Hardy show. Unless the Patriots play on Monday Night Football. Then Bob calls on a Tuesday. What I'm trying to say is this: if it's the day after a game, Bob's on the show.

That's him in the clip, sharing his firsthand account of New England's 28-23 Week 10 victory over Tampa Bay. That's seven straight wins for the Pats, upping their record on the season to 8-2. If the season were to end today, the Patriots would be seeded third. Unreal.

Patriots Statement Wins

What made this win a statement win was the fact that it almost wasn't. The Pats overcame late mistakes to hang on and "bring it to the house," as Bob said during the broadcast. He talked a bit about that, then Fred got him talking about fellow broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Nantz notoriously carries around a photo of burnt toast in his wallet to show waitstaff how he wants his toast toasted when he eats out. Fred finds this behavior insufferable. Does Bob agree? You'll just have to check out the clip and find out for yourself.

Maybe burn yourself some toast and munch while you watch.

Jim NantzNew England PatriotsTampa Bay Buccaneers
Adam 12Writer
