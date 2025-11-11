Patriots reload at running back with latest practice squad move

The New England Patriots brought back a recent addition at running back, while quickly moving on from their latest wide receiver signing.

As the team officially announced Tuesday, the Patriots are re-signing running back Jonathan Ward to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Brenden Rice. The Pats had just signed Rice ahead of last Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Ward returns for a second stint in New England after a brief time as a free agent in-between. The Pats have injuries and depth concerns at both running back and wide receiver, as RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) both remain on the injury report ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets.

However, it's on the ground that the Patriots are dealing with a fresh wave of banged-up players to manage. Rookie back TreVeyon Henderson and second-year pro Terrell Jennings both appeared on Monday's projected injury report with knee injuries, two of 14 players listed as limited participants, a group that also includes Stevenson and Boutte. Veteran D'Ernest Johnson is the only running back on the 53-man roster that did not appear on the first injury report of the week, after playing six offensive snaps and four on special teams in Week 10 against the Buccaneers.

The Pats have a decision to make on Johnson soon, if they want to keep him on the active roster. They have only one practice squad elevation left for Johnson, who has carried the ball one time on offense and also seen the field with the kick return unit (via Mike Reiss). They would then need to sign Johnson to the 53-man roster in order to play him again, and release a player to open up his spot.

Ward, 28, last played in an NFL game on Oct. 28, 2024 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has familiarity with Ward, dating back to the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

New England also has urgent worries at tight end, where Austin Hooper (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on the Monday injury report. Hunter Henry is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster entering Tuesday, while they have C.J. Dippre and Thomas Odukoya on the practice squad. Dippre is a candidate to get his first elevation of the season ahead of the game against the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Odukoya, however, has a practice squad exemption as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, meaning he would need to sign to the 53-man roster (via Doug Kyed).