LISTEN LIVE

Latest practice report adds clarity to Patriots injury situations

Which players were upgraded and which weren’t on the New England Patriots’ Tuesday injury report?

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

Monday's New England Patriots injury report was lengthy to start this short week before the Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. However with the team holding a walkthrough practices the statuses were estimations.

With a more regular practice on Tuesday, the latest report helps separate which players may just be dealing with the wear & tear of an NFL season, and which players specifically could be in doubt for Thursday's game. Of the 14 players listed as limited on Monday, eight were upgraded to full participants on Tuesday.

That group is highlighted by multiple players who got hurt in Sunday's game, including running back TreVeyon Henderson (knee), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (back), cornerback Marcus Jones (elbow), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (shoulder). Other starters who were able to participate in full were center Garrett Bradbury (hip) and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle).

Those who are still limited were separate from the rest of the group during the stretching portion of practice open to the media, working on their own on a side field. Those five players are running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Terrell Jennings (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), and linebackers Christian Elliss (hip) and Jack Gibbens (hamstring).

Two players also missed practice. Tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) was listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row, putting his status for Thursday in doubt. Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

The Jets made a couple of changes on their end as well after an estimated injury report on Monday. Most notably, pass rusher Will mcDonald IV (quad) was limited after being listed as a non-participant to start the week.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 10?
NFLEx-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 10?Jake Seymour
Jonathan Ward #23 of the New York Giants carries the ball during a preseason game against the New York Jets. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots reload at running back with latest practice squad moveMatt Dolloff
Patriots statement wins: Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots meet on the field following the Patriots 28-23 win in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
NFLTalking Patriots statement wins and sportscasters with Bob SocciAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect