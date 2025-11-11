Latest practice report adds clarity to Patriots injury situations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Monday's New England Patriots injury report was lengthy to start this short week before the Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. However with the team holding a walkthrough practices the statuses were estimations.

With a more regular practice on Tuesday, the latest report helps separate which players may just be dealing with the wear & tear of an NFL season, and which players specifically could be in doubt for Thursday's game. Of the 14 players listed as limited on Monday, eight were upgraded to full participants on Tuesday.

That group is highlighted by multiple players who got hurt in Sunday's game, including running back TreVeyon Henderson (knee), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (back), cornerback Marcus Jones (elbow), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (shoulder). Other starters who were able to participate in full were center Garrett Bradbury (hip) and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle).

Those who are still limited were separate from the rest of the group during the stretching portion of practice open to the media, working on their own on a side field. Those five players are running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Terrell Jennings (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), and linebackers Christian Elliss (hip) and Jack Gibbens (hamstring).

Two players also missed practice. Tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) was listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row, putting his status for Thursday in doubt. Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.