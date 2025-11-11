Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 10?

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) react after a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 10.

QB Mac Jones

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After leading the 49ers to a narrow 26-23 win over the Rams on "Thursday Night Football" in October, Mac Jones had an opportunity to achieve a repeat result. A win would have granted Jones and company an inside track to winning the NFC West.

Ultimately, the Rams countered with a 42-26 beatdown in Santa Clara, where Jones completed 33 of his 39 passes for 319 passing yards. He threw three touchdowns and an interception in the defeat.

There is still no timetable for Purdy, who has played in only two games this season. Yet San Francisco has a 6-3 record, tied for second-place in its division with Los Angeles.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kendrick Bourne struggled to generate offensive production for the Niners, posting one catch for 19 yards. In his team’s earlier contest against the Rams, Bourne emerged as Jones’ No. 1 receiver. He erupted for 142 receiving yards on 10 catches on 11 targets.

DE Keion White

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The 49ers’ depth chart is littered with injuries, especially at defensive end. Their openings have allowed Keion White to receive more playing time than he accumulated in the weeks leading up to his trade. He played in 38 snaps — the most since he took 54 snaps in Week 4 — while recording a tackle and half a sack in a loss to the Rams.

S Kyle Dugger

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kyle Dugger has emerged as a key contributor for the Steelers’ secondary, recording consecutive 70-plus snap games as a starter. Dugger did not play in more than 40 snaps until his final two games in New England, taking at least 50 snaps in each contest.