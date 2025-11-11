Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 10?
Three former Patriots suffered a critical loss in their new team’s chances to win their tightly contested division.
Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 10.
QB Mac Jones
After leading the 49ers to a narrow 26-23 win over the Rams on "Thursday Night Football" in October, Mac Jones had an opportunity to achieve a repeat result. A win would have granted Jones and company an inside track to winning the NFC West.
Ultimately, the Rams countered with a 42-26 beatdown in Santa Clara, where Jones completed 33 of his 39 passes for 319 passing yards. He threw three touchdowns and an interception in the defeat.
There is still no timetable for Purdy, who has played in only two games this season. Yet San Francisco has a 6-3 record, tied for second-place in its division with Los Angeles.
WR Kendrick Bourne
Kendrick Bourne struggled to generate offensive production for the Niners, posting one catch for 19 yards. In his team’s earlier contest against the Rams, Bourne emerged as Jones’ No. 1 receiver. He erupted for 142 receiving yards on 10 catches on 11 targets.
DE Keion White
The 49ers’ depth chart is littered with injuries, especially at defensive end. Their openings have allowed Keion White to receive more playing time than he accumulated in the weeks leading up to his trade. He played in 38 snaps — the most since he took 54 snaps in Week 4 — while recording a tackle and half a sack in a loss to the Rams.
S Kyle Dugger
Kyle Dugger has emerged as a key contributor for the Steelers’ secondary, recording consecutive 70-plus snap games as a starter. Dugger did not play in more than 40 snaps until his final two games in New England, taking at least 50 snaps in each contest.
The former second-round pick performed well in a 25-10 loss at the Chargers, notching five tackles and a tackle for loss.