Bruins hammer Leafs for 7th straight victory

The Bruins are as hot as can be these days. And Marco Sturm's club stayed hot on Tuesday night, too, as the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs for the second time in as many tries, this time by a 5-3 final at TD Garden.

It's now the B's longest single-season win streak since the club ended the record-breaking 2022-23 season on an eight-game win streak.

The win also came with a dash of history for the B's when David Pastrnak scored the 400th goal of his NHL career in the win. In doing so, Pastrnak became just the sixth player in franchise history to score at least 400 goals with the B's, joining Rick Middleton (402), Brad Marchand (422), Patrice Bergeron (427), Phil Esposito (459), and Johnny Bucyk (545).

Pastrnak's tally was the fourth of the game for Boston, and lone strike of the middle period for the club, who began their night with three first-period goals.

In what was a three-goal opening frame for the Bruins, the Black and Gold kicked things off with a power-play marker from Pavel Zacha. And though the Leafs quickly knotted things back up with a shorthanded goal from Steven Lorentz, the Bruins flushed Toronto's equalizer down the drain with a power-play strike from Hampus Lindholm and an Alex Steeves goal late in the frame.

The Maple Leafs ultimately made it a one-goal game in the third period, but after a Max Domi penalty for trying to go at Nikita Zadorov, the Bruins went back to work on the power play, where Pastrnak put 'em to bed.

Domi's attempt to get under Zadorov's skin came after Zadorov injured Auston Matthews during their second-period battle, which saw the 6-foot-7 Zadorov tag Matthews with two separate hits on the same shift.

Speaking after the win, Zadorov said that the hits were clean, and that they were both shoulder hits. The Maple Leafs did not seem to agree.

For the second straight head-to-head, the Bruins chased Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz, as the Leafs pulled him for Dennis Hildeby after the first period after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period.

Jeremy Swayman, meanwhile, finished with 30 saves on 33 shots.

The Bruins shook things up on defense ahead of this contest, with Mason Lohrei staying in the lineup despite the return of Charlie McAvoy. That made Jonathan Aspirot the odd man out after six straight appearances for the B's.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Bruins remained without forwards Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt, as well as fourth-line winger Johnny Beecher.

During a first-period stoppage, the Bruins aired a video highlighting former Bruin and current Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo's tenure with the Bruins. Carlo was part of Boston's 2025 deadline selloff that netted the Bruins Fraser Minten and another first-round pick, and left the Bruins having played 617 games with Boston, the 11th-most among all defensemen in team history.