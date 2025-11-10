TreVeyon Henderson shares what he saw looking back at the sideline on his second touchdown

Week 10 was a real breakout game for New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. In his first explosive performance as a pro Henderson ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, highlighted by touchdown runs of 55 and 69 yards.

Henderson's first touchdown run - the 55 yarder - was a key play in the game. It bookened a 'double-score' between the end of the first half and beginning of the season, giving the Patriots a two-score lead early in the third quarter.

However, it's his second run that has gotten more attention. Just inside of the two-minute warning the Patriots needed one first down to ice the game. They ran a toss left on 2nd & 9 getting the first down - and more. Henderson broke into the open field as he rounded the corner, speeding down the sideline. With Tampa having already used one timeout (and the Bucs would have had to use another at the end of that run), Henderson could have gone down in bounds to set up kneel downs to close things out.

But as he got close to the end zone he looked towards the Patriots' sideline, seemingly looking for direction as to whether he should go down or score his second touchdown of the game, putting the Patriots up two scores. It was a somewhat surreal sight to see a player looking for that kind of direction mid-play from his sideline, but what did Henderson see?

"I've seen some people saying go down, some people saying to score. It was mixed," the rookie shared when speaking to reporters on Monday. "I was trying to find one of the coaches, but it was just happening so fast."

"I had, like, two seconds to make a decision. And so, I knew the defendenders were right behind me, so I just ended up scoring," he added.

After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel did say he approved of Henderson's decision. "Those were important, we needed it. [It's] situational football – we'll talk through all those things," Vrabel explained. "And again, he was thinking the right thing and today, in the game, the way that it was – they needed two touchdowns, I think it was okay."

In the end, it worked out for the Patriots. While Tampa Bay got the ball back and scored, they took enough time off the clock in doing so that the Patriots were able to recover an onside kick and run out the clock.