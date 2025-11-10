LISTEN LIVE

Patriots win again: Toucher & Hardy, Mike Reiss react

Make that seven straight for the Patriots

Adam 12

It's always a good Monday morning when the Patriots win again. And there's a lot to get into regarding this latest victory.

Fred, Hardy, and Wallach started the show this morning by reacting to the Patriots 28-23 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. In the rain. And the humidity. Does that make the win more impressive? I say it does.

So what else made the win impressive? Rookie TreVeyon Henderson’s 69-yard touchdown after a late defensive stop. Henderson and fellow rookie Kyle Williams combined for 222 yards and three scores. And the defense picked up Drake Maye after a late interception.

Patriots Win Again: Mike Reiss

ESPN's Mike Reiss recapped the games big moments here, then joined us to talk about it. Reiss praised Josh McDaniels’ offensive adjustments. He also singled out depth players Jack Gibbons and Corey Durden for their strong performances. All in all, a true team effort.

Watch Mike and the rest of the show below. Then dig into Alex Barth's 6 Takeaways, or Matt Dolloff's Ups and Downs for more. As always, we'll continue the parade of expert analysts and analysis all week long, mornings from 6-10 on the Toucher & Hardy show.

Josh McDanielsKyle WilliamsNew England Patriotstreveyon henderson
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Future Patriots’ opponent makes head coaching change
NFLFuture Patriots’ opponent makes head coaching changeJake Seymour
Rob Gronkowski to officially retire as a Patriot
NFLRob Gronkowski to officially retire as a PatriotJake Seymour
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury in the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
NFLFuture Patriots opponent could get franchise QB back just in timeMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect