Patriots win again: Toucher & Hardy, Mike Reiss react

It's always a good Monday morning when the Patriots win again. And there's a lot to get into regarding this latest victory.

Fred, Hardy, and Wallach started the show this morning by reacting to the Patriots 28-23 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. In the rain. And the humidity. Does that make the win more impressive? I say it does.

So what else made the win impressive? Rookie TreVeyon Henderson’s 69-yard touchdown after a late defensive stop. Henderson and fellow rookie Kyle Williams combined for 222 yards and three scores. And the defense picked up Drake Maye after a late interception.

Patriots Win Again: Mike Reiss

ESPN's Mike Reiss recapped the games big moments here, then joined us to talk about it. Reiss praised Josh McDaniels’ offensive adjustments. He also singled out depth players Jack Gibbons and Corey Durden for their strong performances. All in all, a true team effort.