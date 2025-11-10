Patriots Week 10 snap counts: Key backups fill in

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 28-23 win at the Buccaneers in Week 10.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson received 51 snaps on Sunday, tying his career high that was set in the prior week against the Falcons. D'Ernest Johnson had the second most snaps with six, while Terrell Jennings posted five more snaps.

The change in Patriots running back depth occurred while they’re down starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Antonio Gibson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Henderson posted his best professional game, notching 147 rushing yards on 14 carries, two of which were touchdowns. His highlight play was a 69-yard touchdown that sealed the game for New England.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mack Hollins took 48 snaps, recording 106 receiving yards on six catches. His increased workload occurred due to Kayshon Boutte missing time with a hamstring injury. Rookie Kyle Williams flashed with a 72-yard touchdown reception — his only catch of the afternoon — during one of his career-high 34 snaps. Stefon Diggs contributed on 36 snaps, posting 46 receiving yards on five receptions. Perhaps his best play in the Patriots’ win was a touchdown catch just before halftime, giving them a lead that remained intact the rest of the way.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images