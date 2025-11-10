Patriots list 15 players on initial injury report of short week

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

As the New England Patriots begin a short week preparing to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, they have multiple injury situations they're dealing with. With a walkthrough practice on Monday the team released an estimated injury report, which includes 15 players.

Of the 15 players, only one was listed as a non-participant. That's tight end Austin Hooper (concussion). Because it's a short week, clearing concussion protocol would be difficult for Hooper. If the Patriots feel they need another tight end, they do have rookie CJ Dippre who they could elevate fro mthe practice squad.

Among the 14 players who were limited, eight are new additions after not appearing on the injury report last week. That includes defensive tackle Christian Barmore (back) and running back Terrell Jennings (knee), who both left Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early.

Jennings status in particular is notable given the Patriots' current health at running back. Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) has missed the last two weeks of practice and games, but was estimated to return as limited on Monday. Rookie TreyVeyon Henderson (knee) was also added as a limited participant after his big game.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jennings gave an update on where he's at. "It was bad enough that I couldn’t get any extension on it,” Jennings said of the in-game injury. Asked about Thursday night, he replied "I'm feeling way better than I was yesterday...I’m just going to take it a day at a time."

Other starters newly on the injury report are pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), cornerback Marcus Jones (elbow), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (shoulder).

Among players remianing on the injury report, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant. This would be a step forward for him after he missed all of last week following that injury in the first half of the Falcons game.