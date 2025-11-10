Future Patriots opponent could get franchise QB back just in time

The Patriots' upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals has a chance to become a much more significant challenge than expected.

We're looking at the Pats' Week 12 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who according to multiple reports are getting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow back at practice this week. That will officially start his 21-day clock to be activated from injured reserve, meaning he needs to be activated by Nov. 30. The Bengals will host the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 23.

That being said, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added, "A December return is real" for Cincy's franchise quarterback. On top of that, Burrow himself reportedly told Jay Glazer that he expects to return "by Thanksgiving" -- which is the week after they play the Pats. The Bengals and Ravens are playing the Thanksgiving night game, so it's quite possible that they earmark that game for his return to the field. As opposed to putting him out there against New England, then giving him a short week to get ready for a division opponent. But the possibility is now out there that Burrow would be activated in time to square off with Drake Maye and the Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

Maye, meanwhile, continues to establish himself as an elite quarterback in the league, and the Patriots are sitting atop the AFC East at 8-2 through 10 games. Burrow, along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, has long been generally viewed as part of that group of four QBs as the very best in football. Maye could at the very least be the No. 5 guy, the way he's playing.