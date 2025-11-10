LISTEN LIVE

Future Patriots opponent could get franchise QB back just in time

The Bengals have had a tough season without their superstar quarterback, but there’s a chance they get him back for the Pats.

Matt Dolloff
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury in the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The Patriots' upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals has a chance to become a much more significant challenge than expected.

We're looking at the Pats' Week 12 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who according to multiple reports are getting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow back at practice this week. That will officially start his 21-day clock to be activated from injured reserve, meaning he needs to be activated by Nov. 30. The Bengals will host the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 23.

That being said, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added, "A December return is real" for Cincy's franchise quarterback. On top of that, Burrow himself reportedly told Jay Glazer that he expects to return "by Thanksgiving" -- which is the week after they play the Pats. The Bengals and Ravens are playing the Thanksgiving night game, so it's quite possible that they earmark that game for his return to the field. As opposed to putting him out there against New England, then giving him a short week to get ready for a division opponent. But the possibility is now out there that Burrow would be activated in time to square off with Drake Maye and the Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

Maye, meanwhile, continues to establish himself as an elite quarterback in the league, and the Patriots are sitting atop the AFC East at 8-2 through 10 games. Burrow, along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, has long been generally viewed as part of that group of four QBs as the very best in football. Maye could at the very least be the No. 5 guy, the way he's playing.

It would be great entertainment -- and a legit test -- for Maye and the Patriots to go up against one of his predecessors as a true franchise quarterback. The clock is ticking, and it'll be worth monitoring in the New England region over the next week-plus.

Cincinnati BengalsJoe BurrowNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
