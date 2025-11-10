Jets won’t have leading offensive playmaker for Thursday Patriots matchup

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 21: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

The New York Jets likely won't have wide reciever Garrett Wilson when they face the New England Patriots this Thursday night in the first meeting of the year between the two teams. On Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Wilson "is expected to miss three to four weeks" with a right knee sprain.

Wilson, 25, already missed multiple games last month dealing with the same injury. He returned this past Sunday but left in the third quarter of the Jets' 27-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Losing Wilson is a big blow to an already struggling passing game. Even having missed two games Wilson is the team's leading receiver with 36 catches for 395 yards this year. The next-closest player is rookie tight end Mason Taylor with 30 catches for 246 yards (in two more games) and the next closest wide receivers are Josh Reynolds with 11 catches (for 101 yards) and Tyler Johnson with 187 yards (on 10 catches).

Overall the Jets rank dead last in the NFL with 143.8 passing yards per game. Their 4.6 yards per pass attempt rank 30th.

With Wilson out the Jets will likely have to rely on their ground game more than they already do. With Breece Hall leading the way the Jets are averaging 5.0 yards per carry, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Fields has also been a major part of their run game.

They will have to face a Patriots' run defense that has been stout all year. They've allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL this season at 79.2, and their 3.8 yards per carry against ranks fourth. However, they did allow their first 50-yard rusher of the season this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.