Future Patriots’ opponent makes head coaching change

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, ending a four-season tenure with the franchise, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will assume interim head coach responsibilities, according to Rapoport.

The Patriots are set to play the Giants on Monday Night Football on Dec. 1. New York will be without leading rusher Cam Skattebo, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during his stellar rookie season. No update has been given for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was taken out of his team’s 24-20 loss to the Bears with a concussion. Backup quarterback Russell Wilson entered at the start of the fourth quarter, completing three of his seven passes for 45 passing yards.

Daboll was hired by the Giants in 2022 after a stint as an offensive coordinator in Buffalo, where he was a part of a staff that elevated Josh Allen to stardom from 2018-2021. He won a National Championship as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2018, coaching future NFL talents Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick gave Daboll his start in coaching as a defensive assistant in 2000. He later became the team’s wide receivers coach from 2002-2006, landing a quarterback coaching job with the Jets in 2007. He returned to the Patriots as a tight ends coach from 2013-16 after he was not retained by Andy Reid as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2012.