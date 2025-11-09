LISTEN LIVE

Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a road win over the Bucs?

The Patriots outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their seventh straight win. Here’s who keyed the victory (and who did not) in the newest Ups & Downs.

Matt Dolloff
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Patriots improved to 8-2 on the 2025 season with a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Drake Maye finished with a "neutral" game, throwing a bad interception but also throwing two touchdowns and making a number of high-level plays, so he escaped the Ups & Downs. With that in mind, here's who was graded UP or DOWN based on their on-field performance in Tampa...

UP: WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs made two huge plays in the game, each in the closing seconds of the first and second halves. He grabbed his third touchdown catch of the season on a fourth-and-goal play to end the first half, a dynamic toe-tapper on a jump-ball. He then became the Patriots' "closer" when he went up to recover the Bucs' late onside kick attempt. Diggs finished with a modest five catches for 46 yards on paper, but when he got the ball, he made a big impact.

DOWN: LG Jared Wilson

Wilson committed a false start penalty, and according to Pro Football Focus allowed two total pressures. Wilson is kind of taking the hit for the entire offensive line, which didn't have a good day overall (right tackle Morgan Moses was the only starter not to allow a pressure). But it was a shaky afternoon for the rookie left guard. He and center Garrett Bradbury have been feeling the heat on the interior lately.

UP: LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson led the Patriots with four total pressures, per PFF. He made a great chase-down sack on Baker Mayfield in the first quarter, then most notably came up with a near-sack on fourth-and-3 that ultimately keyed the Patriots' late defensive stop. Now up to 6.5 sacks on the season, Chaisson had already set a new best. His career year continues.

DOWN: CB Marcus Jones

Shaky day for Jones, even as a punt returner. He muffed one early in the third quarter and was fortunate to make the recovery. He also let Emeka Egbuka slip away from him on the Bucs' first-drive touchdown. The Patriots made a number of key plays on defense in this one, but Jones, who has been one of their best overall defenders, had a down day.

UP: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Is this the big-time breakout Henderson needed? The rookie rushed 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both of the long variety. His 55-yard touchdown run earned the Patriots the dreaded double-score, then his 69-yard TD late in the fourth quarter ultimately put the game out of reach (credit is due to the blocking on the first touchdown, in particular). The Patriots are going to need Henderson as long as Rhamondre Stevenson remains out with a toe injury, so it's good timing to see the rookie explode for a monster game.

DOWN: S Brenden Schooler

Schooler got flagged for a hold in special teams coverage early in the game, his second flag in three games and third penalty of the season. Typically the ace of the Patriots' special teams units, Schooler has made a few miscues this season, and on Sunday was upstaged by teammates like Dell Pettus.

Next Patriots Ups & Downs will come earlier than usual in Week 11, because the Pats are playing the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Get ready for a quick turnaround.

