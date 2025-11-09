6 takeaways from the Patriots statement win over the Buccaneers

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) and wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For at least one week, the 'easy schedule talk' around the New England Patriots got a break. For their Week 10 matchup the Patriots went on the road to play a defending division champion and NFC contender in the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking to prove they were up to the test.

Prove it they did. Powered by another dominant 'middle eight' minutes, the Patriots beat the Buccaneers 28-23.

In the short-term picture this was a statement win for the Patriots given the quality of opponent. Not only are the Buccaneers talented, but they're a veteran team who have shown they can regularly win close games.

In the long-term picture, it was a statement about sustained success. With the win the Patriots have now won seven games in a row, which is tied for their longest winning streak since the 2021 season. In addition to their win the Buffalo Bills got upset by the Miami Dolphins, meaning the Patriots extended their division lead.

What were the keys in doing so? Let's get to this week's takeaways...

Winning the 'Middle 8'

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

As has been the case often during their winning streak, the Patriots separated themselves in this game in the 'middle eight' minutes - a term used by coaches for the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. That's in part because the Patriots once again had a slower start, allowing the Buccaneers to march down the field and score a touchdown on their opening drive, while punting on their first two drives on offense.

This week though, it took a bit more situational football than usual. After allowing a field goal to go down 10-7, the Patriots got the ball back with just over seven minutes to go in the first half. They then turned in a monster of a drive, going 83 yards in 14 plays. In doing so they managed to run out the rest of the half.

That wasn't by accident. The Patriots were deliberate with the clock once they got to and 'and goal' situation. That resulted in them running the ball and getting stopped on the early downs, before Drake Maye hit Stefon Diggs for a toe-tap grab in the back corner of the end zone for the score. After not scoring in his first seven games with the Patriots, Diggs now has found the end zone in each of the last three games.

Getting the ball back to start the second half the Patriots were in position to set up a double-score. The second half proved to be quicker than the first, with TreVeyon Henderson breaking his first of two big runs for a touchdown, less than a minute after the second-half kick.

Rookie breakouts

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

This was truly Henderson's breakout game. With 55-yard and 69-yard touchdown runs he accounted for half of the Patriots' scoring, and finished with 14 carries for 147 yards with the two scores.

Henderson's first touchdown run was the one early in the third quarter. That run went between the tackles, where the Patriots had struggled for most of the day. On this one though, right tackle Morgan Moses cleared his assignment to the inside, and Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins sealed the backside of the hole. That left Henderson untouched into the secondary, where he hit the jets and outran the rest of the Buccaneers to the end zone.

The second touchdown run was basically the game-clincher. This one came on a toss to the left - something else the Patriots struggled with in this game. For this one though they were able to get the edge, in part thanks to the lead block of defensive tackle-turned-fullback Khyiris Tonga, who saw his offensive role expand from one snap last week to eight snaps this week.

Given there was just 1:39 to go in the game and the Bucs had already started using timeouts, it might have made sense for Henderson to go down and keep the clock running, rather than score. Once he got in the open field he looked to the sideline, and apparently got the green light from his coaches.

"Well, those are important. We needed it. Situational football. We’ll talk through all those things. And again, he was thinking the right thing. And today in the game, the way that it was, they needed two touchdowns," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about the moment after the game. "It was great to see him have that success."

The Patriots may need to lean on Henderson more coming up after this breakout game. Already down Rhamondre Stevenson, the team also saw Terrell Jennings leave the game early with a knee injury. That left them featuring Henderson for the second half of this game, and now they'll have to figure out a plan on a short week.

Henderson wasn't the only Patriots rookie to make a major contribution on Sunday. Third-round pick Kyle Williams got his first chance at an expanded role with the absense of Kayshon Boutte, and delivered. Projected as more of a big-play threat than a volume player Williams made just one catch in 34 snaps but he made it count, taking a tight-window throw from Maye and blowing by two defenders for a 72-yard score that put the Patriots on the board on the final play of the first quarter.

It wasn't just on offense that rookies had their moments. Safety Craig Woodson had eight tackles and broke up two passes, and Elijah Ponder recorded his first career NFL sack.

Veteran receivers find multiple ways to contribute

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Williams wasn't the only wide receiver who stepped up with Boutte out. Hollins also played a bigger role with more time at the 'X' receiver position and ended up being Maye's go-to target. He was targeted a team-high 10 times, picking up six catches for 106 yards. It was his first 100-yard game since early in the 2022 season.

Hollins was on the receiving end of two of Maye's best throws of the day. The first was a 3rd & 7, when he created a window over the middle of the field as Maye bought time with high-level pocket movement getting away from Vita Vea.

The second was a 54-yard deep ball on a go route in the fourth quarter. That probably should have set up the put-away touchdown for the Patriots, but Maye threw a costly red zone interception - his one major mistake on the day - that kept the game close late.

On top of that, Hollins was once again a strong contributor in the run game. As mentioned above, he set a key block on Henderson's first big touchdown run.

Diggs also turned in a well-rounded game. His touchdown catch was the high point of a five-catch, 46-yard day. He also recovered the onside kick - despite taking a big hit - to ice the game.

Coverage struggles continue

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

On defense the Patriots once again took a more 'bend-don't-break' approach. They came up with big stops when needed, but it wasn't always easy getting there.

Tampa became the latest team to take advantage of the Patriots' off coverage approach. Coming into this game there were two main players that projected as issues for the Patriots - rookie standout Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Otton. In the end, both burned the secondary. Even taking out the final garbage-time drive where the Patriots were in a heavy prevent defense Egbuka caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Otton had nine catches for 82 yards.

On Egbuka specifically, the Patriots did more shadowing in this game but there was a clear change based on the matchups. With Christian Gonzalez in coverage Egbuka caught three of his nine targets for 56 yards, with Gonzalez settling down after Egbuka beat him once early for a 24-yard gain. Against all other coverage players he caught three of four targets for 59 yards and the score, according to PFF's inital tracking.

In total Baker Mayfield threw for 273 yards in this game. That's the third-most in a game against the Patriots this year, and the most since Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa both went over 300 yards in back-to-back games to start the season.

Defensive front steps up

Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

When the Patriots were able to get Mayfield and the passing game out of rhythm, it was the front stepping up against a banged-up Tampa Bay offensive line. Mayfield was pressured 15 times, with the Patriots recording two sacks.

K'Lavon Chaisson once again led the way. He picked up a sack on a third down to force a punt in the first quarter, and then late in the game on a fourth down he led the charge along with Milton Williams to get to Mayfield and force a short completion to create a turnover on downs.

On the ground the Patriots did limit big plays, but it wasn't their typical run game performance. Tampa's running backs combined to run for 91 yards on 4.7 yards per carry. Sean Tucker did most of the damange, and with 53 yards on nine carries he became the first running back with over 50 yards in a game against the Patriots this year.

Another streak came to an end for the Patriots' defense as well, as the Patriots allowed a touchdown to the Bucs on a 92-yard drive in the third quarter. It was the first time they allowed third quarter points since Week 5 against the Bills.

Southern Sweep

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This was the fourth and final game for the Patriots against the NFC South this year. With this win they swept the division, after beating the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons earlier in the season.