Patriots respond to injuries with two practice squad elevations

The New England Patriots are elevating running back D’Ernest Johnson and linebacker Darius Harris for Sunday.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are elevating two players from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back D'Ernest Johnson and linebacker Darius Harris are both getting the nod, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

This is Johnson's second elevation in as many weeks, after signing with the Patriots two weeks go. The Patriots need the running back depth behind TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings, with Rhamondre Stevenson still out with a toe injury. Last week Johnson didn't play on offense but was used on the kick return unit as the lead blocker for Efton Chism.

Harris is also being elevated for the second time this season. He previously played in the Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, exclusively in a special teams role. The Patriots will be without linebacker Christian Elliss due to a hip injury - Harris could be an option to fill Elliss' significant special teams role and offer extra depth at linebacker.

Both Johnson and Harris now have one elevation remaining this season.

Tampa Bay also made a series of roster moves on Saturday. Linebackers Nick Jackson and Mohamed Kamara are getting the call, as the Buccaneers have already ruled out edge rushers Hasson Reddick and Markees Watts.

The Buccaneers also activated offensive lineman Luke Goedeke from IR after he returned to practice this week. Goedeke started the first two games of the season at right tackle for the Bucs, but has been out since due to a foot injury.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
