Patriots respond to injuries with two practice squad elevations

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots are elevating two players from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back D'Ernest Johnson and linebacker Darius Harris are both getting the nod, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

This is Johnson's second elevation in as many weeks, after signing with the Patriots two weeks go. The Patriots need the running back depth behind TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings, with Rhamondre Stevenson still out with a toe injury. Last week Johnson didn't play on offense but was used on the kick return unit as the lead blocker for Efton Chism.

Harris is also being elevated for the second time this season. He previously played in the Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, exclusively in a special teams role. The Patriots will be without linebacker Christian Elliss due to a hip injury - Harris could be an option to fill Elliss' significant special teams role and offer extra depth at linebacker.

Both Johnson and Harris now have one elevation remaining this season.

Tampa Bay also made a series of roster moves on Saturday. Linebackers Nick Jackson and Mohamed Kamara are getting the call, as the Buccaneers have already ruled out edge rushers Hasson Reddick and Markees Watts.