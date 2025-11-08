Bruins make two roster moves ahead of tilt vs. Leafs

Riding a five-game win streak, the Bruins' latest shuffling came off the ice, with two separate moves ahead of Saturday's head-to-head with the Maple Leafs.

On the injury front, the Bruins officially placed center Elias Lindholm on the injured reserve. Lindholm, who was injured in an Oct. 30 game against the Sabres, is currently out with a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week, according to Bruins head coach Marco Sturm.

The Lindholm move doesn't change much for the Bruins in terms of his diagnosis or his timeline, but it was necessary for the Bruins to make their second move, as the Bruins had a full roster prior to Lindholm's move to IR.

That second move, by the way, came with forward Alex Steeves recalled from AHL Providence. In action for nine AHL games this season, Steeves has posted three goals and eight points for the P-Bruins, and has landed 24 shots on goal.

Boston's decision to summon Steeves up from the minors comes after an upper-body injury knocked Johnny Beecher out of Thursday's win over the Senators. The Bruins also had a separate injury scare in this game, too, with Casey Mittelstadt heading down the tunnel at one point, though he finished the game without an issue.

Speaking after the win, Sturm did not have an update on Beecher's status, though this recall would hint at Beecher being potentially unable to go for tonight's game. Without Steeves recalled, that would've left fourth-line enforcer Jeff Viel as Boston's only option.

This could also be a chance for Steeves to have a 'revenge game' of sorts should he draw into the lineup, as he spent the first four years of his pro career in the Leafs organization before signing with the Bruins this past summer.