Bruins extend win streak with win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 08: Morgan Geekie #39 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his first period goal against Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on November 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Powered by goals from five different scorers, and 30 saves from Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins extended their win streak Saturday night in Toronto, with a 5-3 final over Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs.

The win was Boston's sixth straight, and is now the longest win streak for the Bruins since they began the 2023-24 season on the six-game win streak.

The Black and Gold's road to the sixth straight dub came with the Bruins having to overcome a rough start, with the Maple Leafs scoring on their second shot of the game. It marked the eighth time this season that a Bruins netminder had surrendered the first goal against within the first three shots of the game, and the second time in as many games.

But the Bruins regrouped — and quickly — with goals on their next two shots and within 20 seconds, the first coming from Morgan Geekie and the second courtesy of Viktor Arvidsson. The Geekie tally was good for his 11th of the season, while Arvidsson's marker was his fifth in the last eight games.

Tied at 2-2 through a period of play, the Bruins pushed their lead to two behind second-period markers from Mikey Eyssimont and David Pastrnak, while the Leafs countered with a lead-halving strike from John Tavares.

Clinging to their third period lead, the Bruins caught a break when a William Nylander snipe went off the crossbar and post late in regulation. And they made that break count when Fraser Minten went down and pushed the B's lead back to two just moments after that near-strike from the Leafs.

The goal came in Minten's first game back in Toronto since the Leafs traded him to Boston at the 2025 deadline in exchange for Brandon Carlo.

The Bruins had to get this one done shorthanded, too, as the Bruins traveled Toronto without defenseman Charlie McAvoy (personal matter) and second-line forward Casey Mittelstadt (lower-body injury). With McAvoy out, Mason Lohrei rejoined the Boston lineup and had two helpers, while Alex Steeves made his Bruins debut in place of Mittelstadt.