Vrabel discusses the qualities that helped Stefon Diggs reach 900 career catches

As the Patriots faced second-and-11 on the Falcons 11-yard line, Stefon Diggs scored a catch-and-run touchdown to put the Patriots up 21-7 at the time. The reception marked Diggs' 900th of his career.

On Friday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about what he thinks went into his receiver reaching 900 catches as quickly as he did. Fittingly, it was some of the same qualities that led to him fighting for the pylon to get the touchdown against Atlanta in the first place.

“I think that there's a competitive spirit,” Vrabel answered. “I think when you look at his makeup and his character, I think that there's an energy, but there's a competitive spirit to Stef ... I think that there's a lot of things that you need to play a long time, and be successful and productive in this league. So, that's a good one to have. That's a good quality to have."

Diggs became the 29th player in NFL history to reach 900 career receptions. He is currently fifth among active NFL receivers. His next catch would tie him with former Patriot Wes Welker.

Since joining the Patriots, Diggs has been Drake Maye’s most utilized receiver this season. Diggs currently leads the Patriots in yards (503), targets (53), and receptions (45).

Vrabel acknowledged his receiver’s ability and how it has led to Diggs’ success. “Obviously, the skill set. I mean, to play in this league at whatever position and be successful, you have a skill set, but I do think that he is competitive, and I think that's allowed him to be successful in a lot of different places."