Connecting the Patriots lack of depth, lack of deadline moves

There’s a line to draw between the two.

Adam 12

Moving past the NFL trade deadline, where the team made no moves, we now address the Patriots lack of depth.

The "we," as you can see above, is Toucher, Hardy, Jon Wallach, and Phil Perry. Phil's the guy you see on TV. NBC Sports Boston, to be precise. Visit Phil over here, then tune into the Toucher & Hardy show Thursday mornings at 9 during the NFL season to hear him.

Whether you were listening live or just checked out the clip, Phil and the show were connecting the dots. Which dots? The New England Patriots are thin at key positions. And the New England Patriots didn't address that issue at the trade deadline. Dots connected.

Patriots Lack of Depth: Problem?

While this isn't a problem yet, it could be soon. As reported on the Sports Hub, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Kayshon Boutte both missed their second practice of the week. That makes the likelihood of the two playing against Tampa Bay on Sunday, well, unlikely.

So while the reasoning behind the Pats standing pat at the trade deadline seems sound, that tune might change as November rolls into December. If the Patriots lose key players during the playoff push, fans could be left asking why the roster wasn't shored up. Here's hoping that's not the case.

Adam 12Writer
