Connecting the Patriots lack of depth, lack of deadline moves

Moving past the NFL trade deadline, where the team made no moves, we now address the Patriots lack of depth.

Whether you were listening live or just checked out the clip, Phil and the show were connecting the dots. Which dots? The New England Patriots are thin at key positions. And the New England Patriots didn't address that issue at the trade deadline. Dots connected.

Patriots Lack of Depth: Problem?

While this isn't a problem yet, it could be soon. As reported on the Sports Hub, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Kayshon Boutte both missed their second practice of the week. That makes the likelihood of the two playing against Tampa Bay on Sunday, well, unlikely.