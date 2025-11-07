Celtics to be shorthanded in frontcourt against Magic

The Celtics head into their second NBA Cup game with an almost spotless injury report, save for one key piece among their bigs.

Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) will not be available when the Celtics take on the Magic in Orlando Friday night at 7 p.m EST, the first of a two-game set, both at Kia Center. Rookies Amari Williams and Max Shulga are currently with the Maine Celtics. The Magic will be without Moritz Wagner, as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. This will be the second NBA Cup game for the Celtics; they sit 1-0 in group play after beating the 76ers last week. The Magic have not played a Cup game yet.

Without Tillman, the Celtics will likely have their hands full with Magic big man Paolo Banchero, evne more than usual. Banchero averaged 29.4 points per game against the Celtics in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, a series the Celtics ultimately won 4-1. Boston struggled to keep Banchero off the boards, with the former rookie of the year registering seven or more rebounds in four of the five games.

The Magic will likely be looking for some revenge after getting bounced by Boston in the playoffs, while establishing themselves as more of a team to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. The C's, meanwhile, will look to stay in the win column after rebounding from a two-game win streak with a blowout win over the Wizards.