Both offenses officially shorthanded for Patriots-Buccaneers showdown

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after a catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet for their Week 10 matchup on Sunday, neither team will be at full strength on offense. Both sides ruled out multiple offensive starters on Friday's injury report.

For the Patriots, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) will both miss the game after missing all three days of practice this week. This will be the second week in a row the Patriots have to play without Stevenson, while Boutte suffered his injury in the first half against Atlanta last week.

With Stevenson out, the Patriots will likely once again turn to rookie TreVeyon Henderson in an expanded role. Terrell Jennings should see an increased number of carries as well. Last week the team elevated D'Ernest Johnson off the practice squad to be the third running back. Practice squad elevations have to be announced by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

At receiver, rookie Kyle Williams should be in store for a bigger role in this game. Earlier this week head coach Mike Vrabel talked about a potential expanded role for the third-round pick, who played just 20% of the offensive snaps over the Patriots' first nine games.

Additionally, the Patriots will be without linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) for this game after he suffered an injury last week. Beyond those three players, no others are listed for the Patriots.

The Buccaneers' offense will also be without its starting running back and one of its top receivers. Running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) are both out this week after not practicing all week. Both have missed multiple games going back before the Buccaneers' bye week.

Additionally, offensive linemen Luke Haggard (shoulder) and Luke Goedeke (foot) are questionable. Goedeke was designated to return from IR this week, after missing the last six games. The team has until Saturday at 4 p.m. to activate him for him to be eligible to play against the Patriots.