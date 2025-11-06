Robert Kraft yet another step closer to Canton

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shakes hands with head coach Mike Vrabel before the game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has advanced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist stage. The Hall of Fame committee will meet on Nov. 11 to determine which of the nine semifinalists will advance to the full committee voting process in early 2026.

If voted into the Hall, Kraft would be the sixth team owner enshrined since 2000.

In 1992, James Orthwein purchased the Patriots with intent to move the team to St. Louis. Two years later, Kraft stopped the New England Patriots from becoming the St. Louis Stallions and bought the team for $175 million. The Patriots’ lease at Foxboro Stadium (owned by Kraft) would not expire until 2001.

In the three decades that Robert Kraft owned the Patriots, the franchise has become one of the most valuable in football, with an estimated value of over $9 billion. In 2000, Kraft traded for Bill Belichick after Belichick famously resigned as head coach of the New York Jets, one of the most famous trades in NFL history.

That same year, the Patriots drafted Tom Brady, and the team would soon reach new heights. The franchise became perennial contenders, winning six Super Bowls and going to another three with their legendary quarterback-coach duo. Kraft also played an important role in ending the 2011 lockout, with NFLPA executive committee member Jeff Saturday crediting Kraft: “Without him, this deal does not get done.”