The Patriots And Jets’ Eventful History

Head coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets (L) and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands after the game at MetLife Stadium. (Ron Antonelli/Getty Images)

Divisional rivalries are a big part of what makes the National Football League such a compelling sport to watch. Teams that harbor a strong dislike for each other face off twice per year, creating games filled with heart, competitiveness, and bad blood.

One excellent example of this dynamic is the rivalry between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots.

These American Football Conference East enemies have a long history of one-upping each other, on and off the field. This article highlights some of the most important moments in the history of the rivalry, particularly off the field.

Bill Parcells jumps ship

Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images

When it comes to recognizable coaches, Bill Parcells is close to the top of the list. After an enormously successful stint with the New York Giants, Parcells continued to build his excellent resume during his four years with the Patriots. He made a Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots, and while his team failed to capitalize on the opportunity, it marked one of the best early stretches in New England's history, adding legitimacy to a franchise that sorely needed it.

However, Parcells' time in Foxboro came to an inglorious end. He refused to re-sign with the team, largely because he did not have the final say over personnel moves, a responsibility he shared with owner Robert Kraft. After failing to agree to a new contract, Parcells signed with the Jets, rubbing salt in the wound for a Patriots fan base that had finally gotten a taste of winning football.

The Belichick trade

Al Bello/Getty Images

Inflaming the situation even more was the Bill Belichick situation that arose shortly after the Parcells saga. New York held the contractual rights to Belichick's contract and fully expected him to take the mantle as the next Jets head coach. However, Belichick pulled one of the most shocking moves in NFL history, resigning from the team at his introductory press conference with the intention of signing with the Patriots.

However, the contract situation dictated that New England could not hire Belichick outright. This forced the Pats to make a trade with the Jets, sending a 2000 first-round pick, a 2001 fourth-rounder, and a 2001 seventh-rounder in exchange for the rights to Belichick, plus a fifth-rounder in 2001 and a seventh-rounder in 2002.

As one might expect, the draft picks would end up doing little to dull the sting for New York fans. aThe Jets went on to hire and fire Al Groh and Herm Edwards over the next five seasons, while Belichick started a dynasty in New England.

Spygate

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

It seems that these teams were addicted to stealing coaching candidates from each other. In 2006, the Jets hired New England defensive coordinator Eric Mangini as their head coach, a hire that already brought on plenty of animosity given the history between the franchises.

Mangini did little to smooth things over when he blew the whistle on the Patriots for filming opposing teams' practices in 2007. The NFL promptly cracked down on New England, fining Belichick himself $500,000, the team another $250,000, and docking a hugely valuable first-round pick from New England.

The damage to the team's reputation was far greater, as fans across the nation now believed that the Patriots were cheaters, the worst mark a professional sports team can bear. New England obviously went on to incredible success, but Spygate would remain a stain on the franchise's reputation.

Rex Ryan and the Pats

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The landscape of the AFC East finally changed during the 2010 season. After years of domination at the hands of the Pats, the Jets showed some backbone, largely thanks to head coach Rex Ryan. Ryan was in his second year as New York's head coach when he put together a fantastic 11-5 season, highlighted by an early-campaign win over the Patriots.

New England won the second matchup against the Jets that year, but the teams were gifted an opportunity for a rubber match in the Divisional Round. New York, propelled by quarterback Mark Sanchez and wide receiver Santonio Holmes, finally got a postseason win over the Patriots, 28-21. It marked a watershed moment for the Jets, who finally defeated an opponent that had bullied them for so many years.

A Rivalry Decided

All that coaching drama makes for great narratives, but the success on the field was almost entirely in New England's favor. Quarterback Tom Brady was especially dominant against New York, notching a 30-7 regular season record against the Jets during his time as New England's starter. Additionally, the Patriots obviously achieved levels of success that their rival could only dream of during the Brady era.