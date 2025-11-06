Bruins keep it rolling with OT win over Senators

Nov 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It took until the clock had just under six seconds remaining in overtime, but the Bruins kept to their winning ways Thursday night at TD Garden, this time with a 3-2 overtime win over Linus Ullmark and the Senators.

With the win, the Bruins have rattled off victories in five straight contests, putting the club on their longest win streak since Jan. 2024.

"These guys are giving me everything they got," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said postgame. "Everybody knows me now and knows what I want out of them. I’m very happy with how we approach every game structure-wise now.”

The Bruins had to claw their way back into this game, though, as Joonas Korpisalo surrendered a goal on the first shot he faced, which came on a 2-on-1 look from the Sens' Michael Amadio at the 5:42 mark of the first period.

It marked the seventh time this season that the Bruins had surrendered the first goal of the game within the first three shots on goal this season. Four of those occurrences have come with Korpisalo in net for Boston, while the other three have come with Jeremy Swayman in the Boston net.

Down by one, the Bruins rallied with two second-period tallies, the first from Morgan Geekie (his 10th of the year) and the second from Sean Kuraly (his second), to give themselves a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes of play.

But even when the Senators tied things up by way of a Claude Giroux squeaker through Korpisalo and over the goal line, the Bruins buckled down, and downright dominated the overtime frame en route to Pavel Zacha's winner.

Korpisalo finished with stops on 20 of the 22 shots thrown his way, and has now won three straight starts for the Black and Gold.

Ullmark, off to an awful start to his second season in Ottawa with a 3.41 goals against average and .861 save percentage through 11 games, got the start for Ottawa and finished with 22 saves on 25 shots faced.