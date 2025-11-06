2 Patriots starters miss another day of practice

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots were without two offensive starters at practice Thursday.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) both missed their second practice of the week. On defense, linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) also missed his second day in a row. Stevenson was reportedly seen observing practice.

Center Garrett Bradbury (hip) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Both were limited participants, along with Marte Mapu (neck).

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who left last Sunday's game to be evaluated for a head injury, was as a full participant with "Gameday Concussion Protocol" listed as his injury.

Without Stevenson, the Patriots would likely lean on the tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings again. Henderson took 51 snaps on Sunday, with Jennings taking 17.

The Buccaneers have been dealing with a long list of injuries on their end. Running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) could miss his fifth consecutive game after missing both practices so far this week. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) hasn’t practiced and could miss his fourth straight. In addition, edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) and linebacker Markees Watts (hand) have missed both practices for the Bucs defense.