Trevor Story makes decision on Red Sox future

The Red Sox are not sure what the future holds for third baseman Alex Bregman. They won't have to worry about their entire left-side infield, though, as shortstop Trevor Story has foregone a potential opt out and instead opted into the final two years of his contract with Boston.

Word of Story's decision to stay in Boston was first reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, as well as ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Fully healthy for the first time in his four-year run with the Red Sox, Story appeared in 157 games for the Red Sox this past season.

Over that run, Story hit 25 home runs (his most since hitting 35 in 2019), and drove in 96 RBIs, which was the second-most he’s had in any single season in his MLB career. Story also hit .263 with a .741 OPS, and his 161 hits ranked seventh among all MLB shortstops in 2025. His 25 homers, meanwhile, trailed the Angels’ Zach Neto, San Fran’s Willy Adames, and the Mets’ Francisco Lindor for the most at the position during the 2025 season.

The 32-year-old Story was even a menace on the basepaths, going 31-for-32 on stolen base attempts for the Red Sox in 2025.

By opting in, Story will remain with the Red Sox through 2027, and will make another $50 million throughout the life of the deal. The Red Sox will also hold a $25 million option for the 2028 season, which includes a $5 million buyout.