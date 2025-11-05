Sports Hub Underground: What’s behind the Bruins’ win streak?
Matt & Ty discuss what has been key to the Bruins’ recent success in the newest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast.
Matt & Ty return with a new episode discussing the latest on the Boston Bruins and their recent win streak. They start off talking about the state of the B's and a topsy-turvy Eastern Conference, before diving into the details…
7:19 -- Hampus Lindholm has made a real impact on the Bruins' recent success, while Mason Lohrei's struggles have him sitting out.
18:23 -- Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot has impressed in his first opportunities.
21:36 -- Discussing Elias Lindholm's lower-body injury.
23:53 -- The emergence of forward Marat Khusnutdinov has keyed recent wins.
30:14 -- Goaltender Jeremy Swayman played well after sitting two games behind Joonas Korpisalo.
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts: