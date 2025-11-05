LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: What’s behind the Bruins’ win streak?

Matt & Ty discuss what has been key to the Bruins’ recent success in the newest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) against the Buffalo Sabres. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) against the Buffalo Sabres. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Matt & Ty return with a new episode discussing the latest on the Boston Bruins and their recent win streak. They start off talking about the state of the B's and a topsy-turvy Eastern Conference, before diving into the details…

7:19 -- Hampus Lindholm has made a real impact on the Bruins' recent success, while Mason Lohrei's struggles have him sitting out.

18:23 -- Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot has impressed in his first opportunities.

21:36 -- Discussing Elias Lindholm's lower-body injury.

23:53 -- The emergence of forward Marat Khusnutdinov has keyed recent wins.

30:14 -- Goaltender Jeremy Swayman played well after sitting two games behind Joonas Korpisalo.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
