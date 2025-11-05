Pats Trade Deadline Recap: New England refuses to rush

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone. So now it's time for a Pats trade deadline recap. This shouldn't take long.

You see, that's a bad joke. It "shouldn't take long" because the Patriots didn't make any major moves at the deadline. They didn't make any minor moves, either. You could go so far as to say that the Pats stood pat. There you go, another bad joke.

That's Alex Barth in the clip, by the way. He's a sports scribe for the Sports Hub, specializing in the New England Patriots. He's the guy we needed on the show today to explain why there wasn't anything to report at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Pats Trade Deadline Recap

As Alex explained, head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots brass seem to be keyed on building a team that's a long-term contender. Giving up picks and potentially disrupting locker-room chemistry, even at 7–2, made no-move the right move for this year's deadline.