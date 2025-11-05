LISTEN LIVE

Patriots, Buccaneers both dealing with significant offensive injures ahead of Week 10 matchup

Both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with multiple offensive injuries heading into Week 10.

Alex Barth
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On paper, there's plenty of offensive firepower in this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there's a chance both units could be down multiple key players when the two teams meet on Sunday.

For the Patriots, three offensive starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) were both not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Starting center Garrett Bradbury also didn't participate, but he was on the field with the team, just not in uniform.

Stevenson's absence continues after missing all three days of practice last week as well as last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings have seen increased roles in his place.

As for Boutte, head coach Mike Vrabel described his status as 'day-to-day' earlier this week. Vrabel acknowledged he wouldn't practice "to start the week" but didn't say anything definitive about his status for Sunday one way or the other.

Bradbury was on the injury report last week, but was a full participant by the end of the week. He played every snap against the Falcons on Sunday.

In addition to the Patriots' offensive injures, linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (ankle) weren't on the practice field on Sunday. He also left Sunday's game early.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion protocol) was listed as a full participant. Gonzalez went through the protocol after hitting his head late in Sunday's game, but told reporters after the game he was cleared.

On Tampa's side of things, the Bucs were without running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula). Both have missed multiple games, and head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday morning both are still working behind the scenes.

Tampa also has its share of defensive injuries. Edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday, while linebacker Lavonte David (knee/rib) and cornerbacks Zyon McCollum (thumb) and Jacob Parrish (oblique) were listed as full participants.

New England Patriots
