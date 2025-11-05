Bill Belichick is one step away from the final Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 17: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick's Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy moves on. On Wednesday the Hall of Fame announced its nine semifinalists from the Coaches Committee, which includes the longtime New England Patriots head coach.

Starting in 2024, the Pro Football Hall of Fame started listing coaches on their own separate ballot. Starting with a list of 15 nominees the group is trimmed to 12 and then nine. The next vote will choose fine finalist to appear on the ultimate ballot along with 19 other finalists from the Modern Era, Contributor, and Seniors committees. The next vote for the Coaches Committee is set for Nov. 18.

Once that final ballot is set the full selection committee takes a vote to determine the Class of 2026. At least four and as many as eight individuals are chosen to represent the class, which is announced the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

In his first year of eligibility, Belichick should be the favorite to represent the coaches on the final ballot and ultimately be inducted. He's second all-time in NFL coaching wins with 333, including a league-record 31 postseason wins and six Super Bowl wins. Belichick also was named NFL Coach of the Year three times and is a member of the NFL's 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams, as well as the 100th Anniversary All-Time team. That's not even counting his time as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants - a stint that includes two more Super Bowl wins.

The semifinalists along with Belichick are Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert and Mike Shanahan. Holmgren was the Coaches Committee finalist last year, but was not voted in as a part of the Class of 2025.