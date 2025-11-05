LISTEN LIVE

Recapping the 2025 NFL trade deadline, AFC East edition

The Pats stood pat. Their rivals did not.

Adam 12

The 2025 NFL trade deadline had more big moves than any NFL trade deadline in recent memory. The moves just weren't here.

Early on in the post-trade deadline, Wednesday morning installment of the Toucher & Hardy show, Fred, Hardy and Wallach welcomed Alex Barth. Alex had a pretty easy job Tuesday night, as the Pats made no trade deadline moves. He explained why here.

The opposite was the case with New England's AFC East rival, the New York Jets. The Jets were wheelin' and dealin', stripping their roster of players, stockpiling picks. Fred Toucher--unapologetic and miserable Jets lifer--had some thoughts on that in the clip above.

2025 NFL Trade Deadline: AFC East

Fred shared his thoughts with Gary Myers. Gary is a legendary sportswriter and author. He's covered the Cowboys and Giants; now he's in New York City writing, hosting weekend radio, and still in the thick of all things NFL. So who better to discuss this year's deadline?

Discuss we did, at the clip below. Yes, we realize it's a Jets-heavy segment. But it's topical, as the picks they loaded up on yesterday could end up reigniting the Pats-Jets rivalry in a few years. Take a look, then tune in for more (Pats, not Jets) weekdays starting at 6 a.m.

New England Patriotsnew york jetsnfl trade deadline
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots, Buccaneers both dealing with significant offensive injures ahead of Week 10 matchupAlex Barth
Mike Vrabel responds to Patriots’ quiet trade deadline
NFLMike Vrabel responds to Patriots’ quiet trade deadlineColin Kennedy
Pats trade deadline recap: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots celebrates with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPats Trade Deadline Recap: New England refuses to rushAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect