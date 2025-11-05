Recapping the 2025 NFL trade deadline, AFC East edition

The 2025 NFL trade deadline had more big moves than any NFL trade deadline in recent memory. The moves just weren't here.

Early on in the post-trade deadline, Wednesday morning installment of the Toucher & Hardy show, Fred, Hardy and Wallach welcomed Alex Barth. Alex had a pretty easy job Tuesday night, as the Pats made no trade deadline moves. He explained why here.

The opposite was the case with New England's AFC East rival, the New York Jets. The Jets were wheelin' and dealin', stripping their roster of players, stockpiling picks. Fred Toucher--unapologetic and miserable Jets lifer--had some thoughts on that in the clip above.

2025 NFL Trade Deadline: AFC East

Fred shared his thoughts with Gary Myers. Gary is a legendary sportswriter and author. He's covered the Cowboys and Giants; now he's in New York City writing, hosting weekend radio, and still in the thick of all things NFL. So who better to discuss this year's deadline?