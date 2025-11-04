Patriots stand pat at 2025 trade deadline

The New England Patriots are going forward with what they have.

As confirmed by multiple reports after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday (Andrew Callahan first on it), the Patriots ended up making no trades, despite being rumored to be active in negotiations. They reportedly had called even the Miami Dolphins about a potential trade for pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick. Several insiders had suggested that the Patriots were looking around the league for possible additions at edge rusher and running back.

The Pats did make one move on deadline day, a practice squad swap. They signed former Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice to their squad, while releasing running back Jonathan Ward. The Patriots were wise to add receiver depth in the wake of a hamstring injury for Kayshon Boutte, which could knock him out for some time.

It's possible that the lack of a running back addition is a good sign for the health of that position group. Rhamondre Stevenson missed Sunday's game against the Falcons with a toe injury, leaving rookie TreVeyon Henderson to start and pass-protect in his place. Wednesday will be the first indication of how close Stevenson is to returning.

Edge rusher, meanwhile, is a position group that has been a little underwhelming and could've stood to improve or add depth. The Patriots rank 18th in time to pressure and 19th in sacks, according to Next Gen Stats. Starting edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson have six sacks each on the season, which, while not terrible numbers, are indicative of a pass-rush group that has struggled to generate pressure with just four rushers.