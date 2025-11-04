Patriots add receiver depth in deadline day signing

Tuesday is the day of the NFL trade deadline, but the first move the New England Patriots made was a free-agent signing -- and at a premium position.

As reported by Jordan Schultz Tuesday, the Patriots are signing wide receiver Brenden Rice, who was last with the Los Angeles Chargers in August. Mark Daniels of MassLive later added that Rice is signing to the practice squad, rather than the main roster. Either way, the addition of Rice will spark curiosity about the injury status of Pats wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who left Sunday's win over the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

Rice is best known as the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, which is unfortunate for him, because he hasn't been known for having success in the NFL. A seventh-round pick of the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rice was active for three games in his rookie season, but only played three offensive snaps. He was waived late in the summer before the 2025 season as part of the Chargers' final roster cuts.

The Pats already had John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb for receivers on the practice squad. It's unclear whether Rice is joining them or replacing one.

With Boutte knocked out of Sunday's game, Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams played a season-high 31 snaps, but only received one target without making a catch. The Patriots are still likely to continue trying to work Williams into the offense, before Rice has any chance of jumping him on the depth chart. But Rice provides size and depth, and perhaps some untapped upside as he's only in his second NFL season.