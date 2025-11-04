5 Iconic Bruins-Maple Leafs Moments

Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins celebrate following Bergeron's game-winning overtime goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry is one of the most notable matchups in the National Hockey League, especially in recent history. Both of these teams are part of the Original Six in the NHL, with a history against each other that stretched well into modern times.

The B's-Leafs war dates back to their first game played against each other in 1924, well before the Original Six era, when the Toronto franchise was known as the St. Patricks. They met up in 17 postseason series over the course of the NHL's first 100 years, with Boston winning nine.

In fact, the Bruins won seven straight playoff series against the Maple Leafs, going back to 1967 when the league expanded. These teams have battled for nearly a century, and some of those contests have produced some epic moments. Here's a closer look at some of them.

The Eddie Shore Check

One of the darkest moments between these two clubs happened on Dec. 12, 1933, at the Boston Garden. During the game, Bruins defenseman Eddie Shore took a big hit from the Maple Leafs' King Clancy. Shore was angry, but wasn't sure who hit him. He ended up going after Toronto's Ace Bailey and Shore hit him from behind. Bailey was sent crashing into the ice and he ended up with a fractured skull.

From there, the chaos began. Maple Leaf Red Horner went after Shore and knocked him out with one punch. Bailey was in critical condition for days, but he ended up pulling through. However, his hockey career was over. The league suspended Shore for 16 games and, for a while, it affected both fan bases and clubs. There ended up being an All-Star benefit game in Toronto the following year, and Bailey and Shore met at center ice. They shook hands, and the crowd cheered the reconciliation.

The 10-0 Game

The Bruins got a dominating, four-game sweep of the Maple Leafs in the 1969 Stanley Cup quarterfinal round. They outscored the Maple Leafs 24-5 in the series. Boston set the tone early, with an insane 10-0 win in Game 1. Phil Esposito led the way on offense with four goals and two assists. The Bruins set a playoff record for most power play goals in a game with six.

This game also had a moment where the Maple Leafs' Pat Quinn had a monster hit on the Bruins' Bobby Orr, knocking him unconscious. This game led to a huge brawl and some Bruins were able to attack Quinn in the penalty box.

Lucic Breaks Glass

On Oct. 23, 2008, Bruins forward Milan Lucic got a massive hip check on Maple Leafs defenseman Mike Van Ryn. The hit sent Van Ryn crashing into the boards and the pane of safety glass actually shattered into small chunks.

Lucic was known for his physical style and this hit became a career highlight for him. Some fans were injured by the glass and play was delayed while the glass was replaced and the area got cleaned up. The incident remains as one of the best examples of how strong Lucic's hits were on the ice.

Toronto's Game 7 Collapse

For Boston fans, Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals is an iconic moment. Toronto was down 3-1 in the series, came back to force a Game 7, and led that game 4-1 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

However, with the help of the home crowd, the Bruins began one of the best comebacks in NHL playoff history. Boston's Nathan Horton scored to make it 4-2. Then, during empty net time, Milan Lucic scored with 1:22 left, and Patrice Bergeron tied it with 50 seconds left. The Maple Leafs just had no momentum going into overtime, and Bergeron finished off the almost series comeback by the Maple Leafs. Dave Goucher's radio call of the game-winner on 98.5 The Sports Hub ("Bergeron! Bergeron!") stands as one of the most famous in the history of Boston sports broadcasts.

For the Bruins, it was a historic win. For the Leafs, the playoff failures continued.

The Bruins Game 7 Ownage

Ever since that 2013 game, the Bruins have continued to beat the Maple Leafs in Game 7 situations. Boston won four straight playoff series against the Maple Leafs, in four matchups scattered over 2013 to 2024. This consistent playoff success has definitely gotten in the Maple Leafs heads a bit, and the outcome remains the same. Boston enjoys history repeating itself, while Toronto is left searching for some puck luck.