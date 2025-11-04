LISTEN LIVE

Bruins rally late, beat Islanders in shootout

RECAP: Make it four wins in a row for Marco Sturm and the Bruins.

Ty Anderson
ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins celebrates a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders during their game at UBS Arena on November 04, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

At the risk of stating the obvious, Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman would've preferred a save on the Bo Horvat shot that gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the third period of Tuesday's head-to-head on Long Island.

But Swayman rebounded well and finished strong, all while the Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov came through with the game-tying goal and game-winning shootout goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

The win was the Black and Gold's fourth straight, and their fifth in their last six games since the club ended their six-game losing streak. And it was a victory that required the B's to erase three New York leads en route to the victory.

Following a scoreless opening frame, the Bruins were put an 0-1 hole on an Anthony Duclair goal at the 5:11 mark of the middle frame. The Bruins were quick to respond, however, with a Viktor Arvidsson marker seven minutes later, good for Arvidsson's fourth goal in the last six games.

But the Islanders responded even faster than Arvidsson, and regained their lead with a Bo Horvat goal just 45 seconds after Boston tied things up. The Horvat goal, which saw the veteran pivot finish a beauty of a 2-on-1 look, was a self-inflicted goal against for Boston, as it was Morgan Geekie who had a brutal-looking neutral zone giveaway to send the Isles the other way.

Boston made sure they didn't head back to the room with a deficit, though, and knotted things up at 2-2 with a Pavel Zacha power-play goal.

Back in a hole behind Horvat's second goal of the game, scored 5:05 into the third period, the Bruins needed their goaltender to buckle down to give them a chance. And Swayman did exactly that, with no third period save bigger than his stop from in tight on the Isles' Emil Heineman, which kept it a one-goal game. But Swayman would need a tally at the other end on New York's Ilya Sorokin to make his rebound from the shaky goal worth it.

The Bruins got it from Khusnutdinov, and on what was a Frankenline of sorts for the B's, with Khusnutdinov playing with Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak.

Overall, from the puck drop following Horvat's goal to the conclusion of the five-minute overtime, Swayman turned aside all eight Islander shots faced. He then made sure the night ended on a high, with denials on all three New York shooters in the shootout to seal the deal on a Boston victory.

The Bruins will return home for a Thursday night head-to-head with the Senators. The Sens gave ex-Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark the night off and trounced the Bruins by a 7-2 final when these teams last met back on Oct. 27.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
