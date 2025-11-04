AFC contender swings massive trade deadline blockbuster

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 05: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets takes the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on October 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Entering the NFL trade deadline the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos are all tied for the best record in the AFC. Ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline the Colts became the first team from that group to strike, acquiring cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

The trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, has the Colts acquiring Gardner in exchange for two first-round picks. Those picks are the Colts' own picks for the next two drafts - 2026 and 2027. New York also gets second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This move comes as the Colts have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Led by a resurging Daniel Jones, Indy stood alone with the best record in the league before losing to the Steelers on Sunday. The Colts lead the league averaging 32.2 points per game.

Defensively the Colts are still a top 10 unit allowing 20.1 points per game, but their pass defense has been inconsistent. That unit ranks 26th in the NFL in yards allowed, and 11th in net yards per pass attempt allowed.

They now add a two-time all-pro in Gardner, who was drafted by the Jets fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old had just signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Jets this past offseason.

Moving on from Gardner highlights the fact that the Jets are likely looking at another rebuild ahead. New York is 1-7 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, and even with Gardner has the 27th-ranked defense through nine weeks.

This takes Gardner off of the Patriots' upcoming schedule not once, but twice. The Patriots haven't played the Jets yet this season, with those matchups slated for a Thursday Night Football matchup next week in Foxborough, and then a meeting in New Jersey in Week 17. Of course, the Patriots could end up seeing Gardner and the Colts in the postseason if both sides keep up their level of play from the first half of the year.