Red Sox have two finalists for major MLB awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will have two finalists up for two of the American League's top awards for the 2025 season, Major League Baseball revealed on Monday.

Beginning on the mound, and to the shock of no one, Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was named a finalist for the 2025 American League Cy Young.

In his first season in Boston, the 6-foot-6, lefty-throwing Crochet posted a 18-5 record, 2.59 ERA, and 255 strikeouts over 32 starts for the club.

Crochet’s 18 wins were second among all American League pitchers (the Yankees’ Max Fried led the way with 19), while his 255 strikeouts were tops in the AL, and had a 14-strikeout edge over second-place Tarik Skubal. On the ERA front, Crochet’s 2.59 ERA was third among all AL starters, behind only Skubal (2.21) and the Astros’ Hunter Brown (2.43).

Fittingly enough, the 26-year-old Crochet will be joined by Skubal and Brown as the other finalists in the American League.

The Red Sox have not had a pitcher win the Cy Young since Rick Porcello took home the award in 2016. If Crochet can win the Cy Young this year, the Red Sox will move into a tie with the Braves for the second-most Cy Young Awards wins as a franchise, with eight.

In the field and at the plate, meanwhile, Roman Anthony was named a finalist for the American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award.

Boston's top prospect – and certainly the most hyped in some time – entering the season, the 21-year-old Anthony completely revamped the look of the Red Sox lineup upon his move to the majors in 2025. With Anthony on their roster, the Red Sox went 46-27, compared to a 43-46 record with him either on the injured list or down in the minors during the 2025 season.

And during his Boston run, Anthony posted a .292 average, .396 on-base percentage, .859 OPS, along with eight homers and 32 RBIs, in 71 games.

He’ll be opposed by the Athletics’ one-two punch of first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson as finalists.