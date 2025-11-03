LISTEN LIVE

Pats win ugly, extend streak to 6 straight

New England needed a win like this, and they got it.

Adam 12

The Patriots have had some pretty, um, "pretty" wins this season. But when the Pats win ugly? That's a real cause for celebration.

They were indeed celebrating--the Pats players, the fans in the stands, Cardi B in the owner's box--at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With a 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, New England now improves to 7-2 on the season, winners of six straight.

That's a tie for the best record in the NFL, by the way. And as Fred, Hardy and Wallach discussed in the clip, it wasn't an easy win, but it was a win nonetheless. The big takeaway? QB Drake Maye bouncing back from mistakes and keeping his wits about him.

Pats Win Ugly, Trade Deadline Looms

With a five-game win streak and the aforementioned best record in the league, that would seem to make New England trade deadline buyers on Tuesday. But what does that look like? Is this a go-for-it year, with injuries decimating their league rivals?

Mike Reiss from ESPN joined us to discuss just that. Turning the tables, he asked the show what moves they would make at the trade deadline to acquire talent for this season without mortgaging the team's future. Watch the clip, then tune in all week at 6 a.m. for more.

atlanta falconsDrake MayeNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
