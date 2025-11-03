Mike Vrabel responds to Falcons accusing Patriots of mimicking snap count

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons shake hands after the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Late in the the New England Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the Falcons were called for a crucial intentional grounding penalty. It backed them up to a 3rd & 20, later forcing a punt just outside of the two-minute warning. Down one point, Atlanta never got the ball back.

After the game, both Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Michael Penix blamed the penalty, on which Penix spiked the ball mid-drop back after a blown blocking assignment, on the Patriots mimicking their clap count. That clapping resulted in center Ryan Neuzil to snap the ball early, blowing up the play.

"They did a nice job. They simulated a snap," Morris said in his postgame press conference. "The ball came early, was snapped early. Within that snap, that was when we got the intentional grounding. Nice job by those guys. Great situational football. Great play. Got to snap the ball. That's why the ball was snapped early on Mike. He wasn't ready for the snap."

"Supposedly they were clapping. For us, whenever I'm clapping, that means I want the ball," Penix added. "I knew he said he heard them clapping, and he thought it was my clap, and he snapped the ball. I threw the ball in [Kyle Pitts'] direction. He had just released on a route. I thought I was going to be okay with the grounding part. Obviously that wasn't the case.”

While they didn't outright say it, it seems like the Falcons were looking for a penalty. Defense can be called for delay of game for deliberately mimicking the opponents' snap count. However looking at the replay nobody along the Patriots' defensive front claps before the snap. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins might clap, but he's more than 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

On Monday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked his thought on Morris' comments, and if he was annoyed having another head coach accuse his team of that.

"I don't think annoyed," he explained. "I'm trying to not waste any more time looking for anybody clapping. I don't see anything."

"Certainly, that wasn't anybody's intent, and I don't think that we've ever coached that or talked about that," Vrabel added, when asked specifically about Hawkins. "I can't spend that much time focused on it. I did look at it briefly. I certainly didn't think that that was anything that we did – I mean, I think it's pretty loud, guys are trying to get lined up and I'm glad that we took off when they snapped the ball."