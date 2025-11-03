LISTEN LIVE

Bigger role could be coming for Patriots rookie based on latest injury update

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is ‘day-to-day’ after leaving Sunday’s game early with a hamstring injury.

Alex Barth
Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte left Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons early with a hamstring injury. Looking ahead, his status is up in the air for the Patriots' next game, this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Kayshon's gonna be day-to-day, but I don't see him practicing early in the week," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday morning. "We'll see where that goes late in the week."

In what has been somewhat of a breakout third season, Boutte has been a crucial part of the Patriots' pass game. Over the first eight games he caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His 18.7 yards per catch is second among all qualifying NFL wide receivers.

With Boutte out for most of the game the Patriots turned to rookie third-round pick Kyle Williams. Filling in mainly at the 'X' position Williams played a career-high 31 snaps (45.6% of the Patriots' offensive snaps) although went without a catch on just one target.

It's been a slow start to the year for Williams, as he's found himself buried behind more veteran wide receivers over the first two months. In total he's caught two passes on six targets, with his last catch coming in Week 3. If Boutte misses time though, his role could quickly increase.

"Well, he settled down. He had to play a lot of different positions and there's a lot of moving parts," Vrabel said when asked what he's seen from the rookie wideout. "And Kayshon went down and Kyle's been learning a lot of different positions."

WATCH: Barth & Dolloff react to the win over the Falcons

"I'm excited that he'll probably get an opportunity here, a little greater opportunity going forward," Vrabel continued. "It's just a lot of different personnel groups and alignments. And so, I think he settled down and I think that he'll get an opportunity here moving forward...Kyle should be ready to go here for us."

Pending any external reporting the next update on Boutte will come on Wednesday, when the Patriots hold their first practice of the week. The team will release an injury report that afternoon.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Pats win ugly: Mike Ford Jr. #28 of the Atlanta Falcons and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots talks after the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPats win ugly, extend streak to 6 straightAdam 12
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots scrambles out of the pocket against Matthew Judon #8 of the Miami Dolphins. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots reportedly called Dolphins on potential pass-rusher tradeMatt Dolloff
Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (43) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFLRed Sox land two Gold Glove winnersAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect