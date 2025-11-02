Red Sox land two Gold Glove winners

Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (43) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

With baseball season over, Major League Baseball end-of-year awards are starting to roll in. On Sunday night the league announced the Gold Glove winners for the 2025 season, a list that includes two Boston Red Sox outfielders.

In right field, Wilyer Abreu wins his second consecutive Gold Glove award. He's joined by first-time winner, centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Abreu, 26, beat out finalists Adolis Garcia and Cam Smith for the title. He played 104 games in right field for the Sox this year, and finished the season ranked second in the American League in defensive runs saved. Abreu also helped turn three double plays from the outfield.

Rafaela, 25, beat out Kyle Isbel and Julio Rodríguez. This season was full of highlight catches for Rafaela, who played 141 of his 156 games this year in center. His 20 defensive runs saved led the American League.

This is the first time the Red Sox have had multiple players win Gold Glove awards since Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Ian Kinsler in 2018. The Red Sox have now had five seasons with multiple Gold Glove outfielders. Abreu and Rafaela join Betts and Bradley, as well as Dwight Evans and Fred Lynn (1978 and 1979) and Carl Yastrzemski and Reggie Smith (1968).