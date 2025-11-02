LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox land two Gold Glove winners

Boston Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela were named Gold Glove winners for the 2025 MLB season.

Alex Barth
Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (43) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (43) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With baseball season over, Major League Baseball end-of-year awards are starting to roll in. On Sunday night the league announced the Gold Glove winners for the 2025 season, a list that includes two Boston Red Sox outfielders.

In right field, Wilyer Abreu wins his second consecutive Gold Glove award. He's joined by first-time winner, centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Abreu, 26, beat out finalists Adolis Garcia and Cam Smith for the title. He played 104 games in right field for the Sox this year, and finished the season ranked second in the American League in defensive runs saved. Abreu also helped turn three double plays from the outfield.

Rafaela, 25, beat out Kyle Isbel and Julio Rodríguez. This season was full of highlight catches for Rafaela, who played 141 of his 156 games this year in center. His 20 defensive runs saved led the American League.

This is the first time the Red Sox have had multiple players win Gold Glove awards since Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Ian Kinsler in 2018. The Red Sox have now had five seasons with multiple Gold Glove outfielders. Abreu and Rafaela join Betts and Bradley, as well as Dwight Evans and Fred Lynn (1978 and 1979) and Carl Yastrzemski and Reggie Smith (1968).

Up next for award reveals are this year's Silver Slugger winners. Those will be announced later this week. The Red Sox have one finalist, in third baseman Alex Bregman.

Boston Red Sox
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins tackles Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots reportedly called Dolphins on potential pass-rusher tradeMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons talks to referee Brad Allen #122 during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
NFLFalcons coach calls out Patriots after crucial late-game callAlex Barth
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is knocked out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0). (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)
NFLPatriots deal with several injuries in win over FalconsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect