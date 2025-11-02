Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a win over the Falcons?

The New England Patriots edged out the Atlanta Falcons for a 24-23 win Sunday at Gillette Stadium to improve to 7-2 on the season. Here's who we graded UP or DOWN based on their overall on-field performance...

UP: WR DeMario Douglas

Douglas amassed 100 receiving yards in a game for the first time in his career, powered by a 58-yard catch-and-run that helped set up a touchdown drive. Douglas also scored the game's first touchdown on a dime from quarterback Drake Maye (more on him below), and moved the chains with a catch that head coach Mike Vrabel had to challenge in order to be ruled correctly.

After a slow start to his third season, "Pop" is heating up lately. He's now made a catch in five straight games and just delivered his best game yet.

DOWN: QB Drake Maye

We're at the point that we need to grade Maye on a curve. Despite posting a 102.5 passer rating on the day, it represents a marked step back from the 128.2 he had over his previous seven games. Fumbles don't count against passer rating, though. And Maye's worst moment of the day by far was a strip-sack late in the second quarter that essentially swung the game from potentially a three-score lead for the Patriots to a one-score game at halftime.

Maye also threw an interception for the second straight game. He's now turned the ball over three times in the last two weeks after going four straight without a giveaway. He's somewhat fortunate that the Falcons missed an extra point late in the fourth quarter, because if the Patriots ended up losing, Maye's mistakes would be the big story.

That said, Maye wasn't without his moments. His first touchdown pass was a drop in the bucket to Douglas, and he hit Stefon Diggs for 21 yards on third-and-12 in a play that was massive at the time. But we already know that Maye is capable of making dynamic throws, and even doing it in critical situations. The Patriots won't be able to sustain success if Maye can't stop his turnover problems from resurfacing.

UP: CB Christian Gonzalez

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix had a 137.2 passer rating when targeting receiver Drake London against defenders not named Christian Gonzalez. The rating plummeted to 77.7 when targeting London against the 2023 All-Pro, and it took a fourth-quarter deep ball to even get it to that point.

Gonzalez finished with two pass breakups, including one against London on a fourth-and-2 play late in the second quarter. A late 40-yard completion was the lone blemish on the day for Gonzalez, who also had to leave the game with a head injury after the play. He told reporters postgame, "I'm good," when asked about clearing the concussion protocol. The mere fact he spoke at the podium at all was a good sign.

With Marcus Jones locked up, Gonzalez now becomes the next player in line to watch for an extension, as he'll be eligible for one after the season. Games like Sunday's do a lot to help his case at the negotiating table.

DOWN: OL Mike Onwenu

Interior pressure was a problem throughout the day for the Patriots offense. Initial charting at Pro Football Focus had Onwenu allowing a sack and three total pressures, and he missed the block that led to Jalon Walker's strip-sack of Maye. Center Garrett Bradbury had a bumpy day, too, but he was ostensibly playing hurt after appearing on the injury report with a toe injury. Onwenu is the team's highest-paid offensive lineman and simply needs to be better after this recent shaky stretch.

UP: WR Stefon Diggs

Great players come through in critical moments, and Diggs is a great player. He most notably burned the Falcons secondary on the aforementioned third-and-12 catch, which at the time kept a key drive alive and gave the Patriots a chance to drive for a dagger touchdown in the fourth quarter. The hope is that the Patriots get to the playoffs, and that Diggs continues to deliver in similar spots.

DOWN: CB Carlton Davis III

Marcus Jones was a candidate for this spot on the list, having allowed two touchdowns. But those plays were mismatches for an undersized slot corner against a big receiver, more a coaching problem than personnel. Davis wasn't physically overmatched against London, but got beat anyway, including London's late game-tying touchdown and a long completion on the Falcons' final drive that threatened to lead to more points.

The Falcons ultimately stumbled, as Penix got flagged for intentional grounding, then head coach Raheem Morris decided to punt with just over two minutes left in the game. But similar to Maye, Davis escaped further scrutiny after making a couple of key mistakes.