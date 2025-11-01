Rockets provide too tall of a task for Celtics to overcome

BOSTON — Riding a three-game winning streak that propelled them from the depths of the Eastern Conference to above the NBA play-in tournament line, the Celtics’ next task cast a large, daunting shadow over them.

Literally.

The Rockets, who arrived in Boston after their Wednesday road game in Toronto, deployed five players who were 6-foot-10 or taller. The Celtics countered with three, one of whom played only six minutes. It would take a grave effort to overcome such a difference.

Boston succumbed to a towering Houston squad, 128-101, failing to extend its winning streak to four games. It fell to 3-4 on the season while the Rockets improved to 3-2.

The Rockets led by as many as 36 points, an advantage that held for the entire contest. Their lead was built with a hyper-efficient offensive effort, drilling 54.5 percent of their field goals. They even made 19 of their 29 3-pointers in the contest.

Perhaps Houston's most effective area was at the free throw line, where it nailed 25 of its 35 shots. It was granted those opportunities due to Boston’s 25 fouls, including three technical fouls that occurred within seconds of each other in the third quarter.

Cleaning the glass was a weakness for the Celtics, who were outrebounded 64-45. Even with a large differential, a large number of those boards occurred on Boston’s 63 missed shots. It limited Houston to 12 offensive rebounds — just short of its 14.8 average — and 15 second-chance points. Boston outscored Houston in the paint by a 10-point margin.