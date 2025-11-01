Bruins head coach Marco Sturm offers blunt take on Mason Lohrei

When the Bruins took to the ice for Saturday's matinee head-to-head with the Hurricanes, they did so without defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Lohrei's third straight absence was not related to his health. He's healthy as can be. Instead, it was Bruins head coach Marco Sturm deciding to hold Lohrei out for his third straight game as the Black and Gold's healthy scratch on the backend. And Sturm did not hold back when assessing Lohrei and how he should be feeling about his continued absence from the B's lineup.

“He should be pissed," Sturm, who pressed a similar button with Casey Mittelstadt earlier this year, said when asked about Lohrei ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Hurricanes. "He should be very pissed. He should be upset."

Sturm's decision to scratch Lohrei came following what was an ugly outing in Ottawa on Monday, with the Bruins outshot 10-7 at five-on-five play with Lohrei on the ice. In addition to the shot differentials, the Bruins were also out-chanced 13-8, while high-danger chances favored the Sens by a 6-2 clip, during Lohrei's 18 minutes and 10 seconds of five-on-five action.

It was just the latest setback for the B's top pairing of Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy, which has not been the strength the club originally envisioned it being for the club. That pairing has surrendered 10 goals and 33 high-danger scoring chances in just over 120 minutes of five-on-five time together this year.

Ironically enough, Lohrei's best outing of the season came one game prior to the one that got him scratched, with three assists in last Saturday's win over the Avs. Lohrei and McAvoy were split up for that game, for what it's worth.

But with one goal and six points through 11 games this season, and with the Bruins stressing their defensive-zone play as a 'must' for their team to succeed in 2025-26, it's clear that Sturm & Co. are trying to push Lohrei.

"That’s the goal: Having him out there and be a little bit different when he comes back," Sturm admitted. "Watching from upstairs, watching some other players and what they do well and what they do wrong. It’s a learning process for him right now, and that’s why we do it."

With Lohrei out (and Hampus Lindholm back), the Bruins have rolled with a top pairing featuring Nikita Zadorov opposite McAvoy, while AHL recall Jonathan Aspirot has made three straight appearances for the club.

The Bruins are going to have to try and find a way to massage Lohrei back into their NHL lineup, though, as he is no longer eligible to be sent down to the AHL without having to go through waivers.