LISTEN LIVE

Bruins provide latest info on Elias Lindholm injury

The latest on Bruins center Elias Lindholm after he was unable to finish Thursday’s game.

Ty Anderson
Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One Lindholm returns, and another goes down for the Bruins.

At least that's how things have played out for Marco Sturm and the Bruins, with Elias Lindholm expected to be for at least a few weeks due to a lower-body injury. Lindholm suffered the injury on a collision with the Sabres' Jordan Greenway in the second period of Thursday's overtime win over the Sabres at TD Garden.

With Lindholm down, the Bruins moved Marat Khusnutdinov from wing to center up on Boston's top line, and it was Khusnutdinov who played hero for the club by way of an overtime snipe on Buffalo's Alex Lyon.

And based on Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins are expected to keep Khusnutdinov in that '1C' spot, with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie projected to be his wingers for Saturday's 1 p.m. head-to-head with the Hurricanes at TD Garden.

As for the Lindholm, though, the current expectation is that this injury will not be a major, long-term ailment, according to a source.

In action for 13 games this season, Lindholm exits the Boston lineup with four goals and nine points, and with seven of those points coming on a Boston power play that's clicked at 22.2 percent (13th-best in the NHL). Lindholm has also won 57.5 percent of his faceoffs this season, which is the fourth-best mark among centers with 200-plus faceoffs this season.

boston bruinsdavid pastrnakElias Lindholmmarat khusnutdinov
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
NHLBruins head coach Marco Sturm offers blunt take on Mason LohreiTy Anderson
3 Stars: Bruins stay in win column vs. Sabres
NHL3 Stars: Bruins stay in win column vs. SabresTy Anderson
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Patriots QB Drake Maye
NFLBarth’s 5 Things: Patriots try to extend winning streak against roller coaster Falcons teamAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect