Bruins provide latest info on Elias Lindholm injury
The latest on Bruins center Elias Lindholm after he was unable to finish Thursday’s game.
One Lindholm returns, and another goes down for the Bruins.
At least that's how things have played out for Marco Sturm and the Bruins, with Elias Lindholm expected to be for at least a few weeks due to a lower-body injury. Lindholm suffered the injury on a collision with the Sabres' Jordan Greenway in the second period of Thursday's overtime win over the Sabres at TD Garden.
With Lindholm down, the Bruins moved Marat Khusnutdinov from wing to center up on Boston's top line, and it was Khusnutdinov who played hero for the club by way of an overtime snipe on Buffalo's Alex Lyon.
And based on Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins are expected to keep Khusnutdinov in that '1C' spot, with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie projected to be his wingers for Saturday's 1 p.m. head-to-head with the Hurricanes at TD Garden.
As for the Lindholm, though, the current expectation is that this injury will not be a major, long-term ailment, according to a source.
In action for 13 games this season, Lindholm exits the Boston lineup with four goals and nine points, and with seven of those points coming on a Boston power play that's clicked at 22.2 percent (13th-best in the NHL). Lindholm has also won 57.5 percent of his faceoffs this season, which is the fourth-best mark among centers with 200-plus faceoffs this season.