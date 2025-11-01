Bruins provide latest info on Elias Lindholm injury

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One Lindholm returns, and another goes down for the Bruins.

At least that's how things have played out for Marco Sturm and the Bruins, with Elias Lindholm expected to be for at least a few weeks due to a lower-body injury. Lindholm suffered the injury on a collision with the Sabres' Jordan Greenway in the second period of Thursday's overtime win over the Sabres at TD Garden.

With Lindholm down, the Bruins moved Marat Khusnutdinov from wing to center up on Boston's top line, and it was Khusnutdinov who played hero for the club by way of an overtime snipe on Buffalo's Alex Lyon.

And based on Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins are expected to keep Khusnutdinov in that '1C' spot, with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie projected to be his wingers for Saturday's 1 p.m. head-to-head with the Hurricanes at TD Garden.

As for the Lindholm, though, the current expectation is that this injury will not be a major, long-term ailment, according to a source.