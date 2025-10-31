LISTEN LIVE

Falcons dealing with fewer injury unknowns heading into Patriots game

The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, but still have some key injuries to deal with heading into Sunday’s New England Patriots game.

Alex Barth
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) hands the ball to Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) hands the ball to Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons began the week dealing with multiple injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. As Friday rolls around they've cleared up most of those unknowns on offense, while questions still remain on defense. In total the Falcons had 17 players listed on the injury report this week, with seven ending up getting some sort of injury designation for Sunday.

The biggest injury situations for the Falcons headed into the week involved starting quarterback Michael Penix (knee) and wide receiver Drake London (hip). Both were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but were full participants at practice on Friday and not given an injury designation on the final injury report. That means they're good to go for Sunday.

They weren't the only offensive players the Falcons removed from the injury report. Tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), running back Tyler Allgeier (knee), and left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) are all good to go.

Defensively, the Falcons are dealing with much more - especially up front. Edge rushers Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and Jalon Walker (groin) are both questionable, and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) is out. The group is also without starting linebacker Divine Deablo, who was placed on IR last week with a broken arm.

In the secondary, starting safety Jessie Bates III (knee) is questionable. Standout rookie nickel corner/safety Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) is out.

As for the Patriots, they have just one injury designation for Friday but it's a big one. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss this game with a toe injury. We further broke down the implications of that injury here.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Rhamondre Stevenson
NFLWhat will the Patriots’ run game look like without Rhamondre Stevenson?Alex Barth
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Patriots QB Drake Maye
NFLBarth’s 5 Things: Patriots try to extend winning streak against roller coaster Falcons teamAlex Barth
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLThe Patriots are back: CBS is sending its A-team for Pats-BucsRyan Garvin
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect