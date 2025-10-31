Falcons dealing with fewer injury unknowns heading into Patriots game

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) hands the ball to Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons began the week dealing with multiple injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. As Friday rolls around they've cleared up most of those unknowns on offense, while questions still remain on defense. In total the Falcons had 17 players listed on the injury report this week, with seven ending up getting some sort of injury designation for Sunday.

The biggest injury situations for the Falcons headed into the week involved starting quarterback Michael Penix (knee) and wide receiver Drake London (hip). Both were limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but were full participants at practice on Friday and not given an injury designation on the final injury report. That means they're good to go for Sunday.

They weren't the only offensive players the Falcons removed from the injury report. Tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), running back Tyler Allgeier (knee), and left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) are all good to go.

Defensively, the Falcons are dealing with much more - especially up front. Edge rushers Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and Jalon Walker (groin) are both questionable, and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) is out. The group is also without starting linebacker Divine Deablo, who was placed on IR last week with a broken arm.

In the secondary, starting safety Jessie Bates III (knee) is questionable. Standout rookie nickel corner/safety Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) is out.