3 Stars: Bruins stay in win column vs. Sabres

The Bruins aren't going to get all hot and bothered about inching their way closer to .500. But they are, at the very least, taking care of business in an effort to get back there, and continued that push with a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday night.

“I thought we showed up last game against the Islanders and [Thursday],” Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov said after the win. “We played a good team hockey. Obviously, there is something to build on.”

With the victory, the Bruins have now captured wins in three of their last four games, and at 6-7-0, have a chance to get back .500 on Saturday when they host the Hurricanes at TD Garden.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: David Pastrnak

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

It was once again difficult for the Bruins to generate shots in this contest, with just 22 shots on Buffalo's Alex Lyon. But shots were not an issue for the Bruins' David Pastrnak, who finished this contest with four shots on goal on 11 attempts, along with a goal and an assist.

With the goal and helper, Pastrnak is up to seven goals and 17 points through 13 games this season, with his 17 points being the third-most in the league entering Friday's slate of games.

2nd Star: Joonas Korpisalo

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) tries to control the puck in front of Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70). (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

For the first time in his Bruins tenure, Joonas Korpisalo was given back-to-back starts for the B's, and the Finnish netminder delivered in a big way, with a season-high 37 saves in the win.

Outshot in all three periods of regulation, Korpisalo was forced to stand on his head at various points throughout the night, and finished with 12 saves on 14 high-danger shots faced in the winning performance.

With a combined 70-for-75 (.933 save percentage) line over his line two games, there's a legitimate conversation to be had about the Bruins 'riding the hot hand' and giving Korpisalo a run he's yet to have since joining the Bruins in 2024. But Bruins head coach Marco Sturm isn't ready to go there just yet, especially given Korpisalo's partner in the crease, as well as the overall strain on the Boston goalie duo.

"We have so many games coming up, and we have the luxury to have two really, really good goaltenders, so I’m not sure yet," Sturm said.

1st Star: Marat Khusnutdinov

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) against the Sabres. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Down Elias Lindholm to an ugly-looking collision with Jordan Greenway in the second period of this contest, the Bruins moved Marat Khusnutdinov to center on Boston's first line.

And the speedy Russian stepped up and stole this one, with the overtime goal that gave the B's their second win in as many games.

"It’s unbelievable for me. First game on the first line, first goal of the season," Khusnutdinov, whose season began on Boston's fourth line, said after the win. "It’s great for the team, great for me.”