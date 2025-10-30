Patriots Trade Deadline: 2 perspectives worth exploring

Sitting comfortably at 6-2, New England is expected to be buyers this season. What will the Patriots trade deadline look like?

It's already starting to take shape. On Wednesday, the team shipped defensive lineman Keion White to San Francisco. That move was followed with another. Safety Kyle Dugger is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those two moves will likely set the table for more.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joined Toucher & Hardy for his usual Thursday chat (clip above). On the trade deadline topic, Phil said the Pats should be aggressive. Injuries to star QBs in the AFC have created a path for New England that might not be there next season.

Patriots Trade Deadline

Mark Daniels of MassLive had a slightly different perspective when he called into the show. He expects a more practical approach from New England, focused more on positions and less on star players. He wrote about it here, and talked about it with us in the clip below.