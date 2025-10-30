Patriots-Falcons injury report: Offensive concerns remain for both teams

The Patriots and Falcons have released their official Thursday injury reports ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

For the second consecutive day, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) was absent from practice. Stefon Diggs (ankle) was a full participant after popping up with a new injury designation yesterday. He previously had been listed with a chest injury. Morgan Moses (NRI – rest) and Christian Barmore (NRI-other) both rejoined the team as full participants today. Garrett Bradbury (toe) and Khyiris Tonga (knee) were also full participants.

Stevenson has not missed a game this year and played 50 of the Patriots' 68 offensive snaps in their win over the Cleveland Browns. Without Stevenson, the Pats would likely turn to rookie TreVeyon Henderson as their lead running back. Terrell Jennings and recently signed D’Ernest Johnson could also be options.