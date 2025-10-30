Patriots defender earns Player of the Month honors

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The New England Patriots have already earned three Player of the Week awards in the 2025 season. Now, they've picked up their first Player of the Month in cornerback Marcus Jones.

Jones was announced as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October on Thursday. He's the first Patriot to be named a player of the month in any phase of the game since cornerback J.C. Jackson in November of 2021.

In four games in October Jones recorded eight pass breakups and two interceptions, both of which tied for the league lead for the month. His four tackles for loss tied for the lead among NFL cornerbacks. He had at least one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in all four games in October, becoming just the third defensive back since 2000 to have such a four-game streak.

This news comes just two days after the Patriots signed Jones to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. Jones was in the final year of his rookie contract - the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2022 out of Houston.

Jones has been a key part of the Patriots' defense throughout the season after being voted a captain coming out of training camp. In eight games he's recorded 36 tackles with nine pass breakups and the two picks. Jones has also continued to stand out as a punt returner, with his 21.6 yards per return leading the NFL. Jones was already named AFC Player of the Week this year back in Week 2 after a punt return touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.