LISTEN LIVE

Patriots defender earns Player of the Month honors

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October.

Alex Barth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee."" (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have already earned three Player of the Week awards in the 2025 season. Now, they've picked up their first Player of the Month in cornerback Marcus Jones.

Jones was announced as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October on Thursday. He's the first Patriot to be named a player of the month in any phase of the game since cornerback J.C. Jackson in November of 2021.

In four games in October Jones recorded eight pass breakups and two interceptions, both of which tied for the league lead for the month. His four tackles for loss tied for the lead among NFL cornerbacks. He had at least one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in all four games in October, becoming just the third defensive back since 2000 to have such a four-game streak.

This news comes just two days after the Patriots signed Jones to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. Jones was in the final year of his rookie contract - the Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2022 out of Houston.

Jones has been a key part of the Patriots' defense throughout the season after being voted a captain coming out of training camp. In eight games he's recorded 36 tackles with nine pass breakups and the two picks. Jones has also continued to stand out as a punt returner, with his 21.6 yards per return leading the NFL. Jones was already named AFC Player of the Week this year back in Week 2 after a punt return touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Joining Jones as the Players of the Month in the AFC are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Denver Broncos kicker Will Lutz. In the NFC the offensive, defensive, and special teams awards went to Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, and San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLNew Marcus Jones contract details come outMatt Dolloff
Patriots trade deadline: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals escapes a tackle attempt by Keion White #99 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
NFLPatriots Trade Deadline: 2 perspectives worth exploringAdam 12
Inside the numbers: Patriots offense leads NFL in multiple categories in Week 8
NFLInside the numbers: Patriots offense leads NFL in multiple categories in Week 8Jake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect